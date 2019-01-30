NEW CANCELLATIONS, CLOSURES | Latest updates are here

MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., will be closed today and tomorrow due to cold weather conditions. They will reopen for normal hours Friday at 10 a.m.

•••

YOUNGSTOWN — The Taft Promise Neighborhood office, 3025 South Ave., is closed today as a result of weather conditions. Community Legal Aid Services will not observe its weekly offices hours.

•••

SALEM — The Salem Historical Society has canceled today's book signing with author Elisabeth Sayer. The new date and time will be Feb. 9 in conjunction with the Salem Second Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be in the Shaffer Building gift/book shop.

•••

YOUNGSTOWN — SMARTS classes are closed today and Thursday. For information when classes will resume, call 330-574-2787.