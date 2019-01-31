Bond set for man police said tried to strangle son's mother

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $15,000 Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court for a Youngstown man who police say tried to strangle the mother of his child and drove away with the child Monday night.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Jamar Prieto, 32, at a house on Nelson Avenue in Youngstown Tuesday. He is being held in the Trumbull County jail on charges of abduction and domestic violence.

Prieto went to the house of the mother of the victim on Northgate Drive Monday night to visit their 5-month-old son, according to a police report.

The victim reported that Prieto told her he wanted to take their son to visit some friends in Warren, and an argument ensued.

Read more about the incident in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.