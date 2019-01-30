ARCTIC BLAST | Warming center info here

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board said county residents can call 2-1-1 for current information on area warming stations and overnight accommodations.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is open and has expanded its number of accommodations, according to a release from the board. Additionally, the board is funding direct transportation to the mission for those without other transportation options. Residents can call 2-1-1 to arrange a ride.

Relatedly, the Western Reserve Transit Authority has announced all fixed-route rides are free during the deep freeze.

Our Community Kitchen along Mahoning Avenue, which offers meals to those in need, and the transitional home Dorothy Day House along Belmont Avenue are also open.

"As part of our role as the safety net for the community, we feel it is important that emergency transportation is provded for our most at-risk citizens at this dangerous time," said Duane Piccirilli, board executive director.

•••

YOUNGSTOWN — Help Network of Northeast Ohio is providing a warming center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. today and Thursday in its community center, 1344 Fifth Ave.

For information, contact 2-1-1.

•••

VIENNA— Officials have opened the township fire department as a warming center now through Thursday.

Trustee Phil Pegg said the American Red Cross will bring cots and blankets to the fire station if needed. The fire station is at 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road (state Route 193.)