Youngstown schools panel planning focus groups for CEO search

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission will meet with focus groups in the coming months as part of the CEO search.

CEO Krish Mohip is leaving when his contract expires July 31. The ADC has contracted with Finding Leaders search firm of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, to lead the search for a new CEO.

Joe Meranto, district superintendent, said there will be various one-hour meetings with a number of focus groups in February, including an administrative team, teachers, principals, nonteaching staff, district parents, community members, the business community, city government and the board of education.

