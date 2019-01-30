WINTER BLAST | Add Boardman, Canfield, Austintown to school closings

Boardman Local Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme cold.

Both Austintown Local and Canfield Local school districts have cancelled classes Wednesday and Thursday due to the incoming deep freeze, according to Twitter alerts from the district.

Canfield Local Schools has also cancelled all activities, events and practices for those days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all Austintown Local Schools athletic events and practices set for Wednesday were also cancelled. Freshman basketball games versus Howland High School set for Thursday are also cancelled.