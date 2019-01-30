WINTER BLAST | Add Boardman, Canfield, Austintown to school closings


January 29, 2019 at 3:29p.m.

Boardman Local Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme cold.

Both Austintown Local and Canfield Local school districts have cancelled classes Wednesday and Thursday due to the incoming deep freeze, according to Twitter alerts from the district.

Canfield Local Schools has also cancelled all activities, events and practices for those days.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all Austintown Local Schools athletic events and practices set for Wednesday were also cancelled. Freshman basketball games versus Howland High School set for Thursday are also cancelled.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900