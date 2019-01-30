West Branch to appoint new football coach

BELOIT — West Branch School Superintendent Timothy Saxton is recommending Ken Harris to the school board for the position of head football coach at the board's Thursday meeting.



Harris works at West Branch High School as a guidance counselor. He has worked as an assistant football coach with the high school team for the past seven seasons. Before that, Harris served as a assistant varsity football coach, weightlifting coordinator, freshman coach and middle school coach for West Branch. Before coming to West Branch, he coached at the high school and collegiate levels.

Harris is a graduate of West Branch High School and Carnegie Mellon University, where he was a four-year letter winner in football.

“I am thankful for all the head coaches that can before me and that I’ve been associated with. I’ve learned a great deal from them and can use their knowledge as I take this role. I feel very honored and humbled to be offered this position. I am looking forward to what the future has to bring. We are here for the players and that’s ultimately who its about,” Harris said.