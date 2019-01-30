US Rep. Tim Ryan praises decision extending vets benefits

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan praised a federal court decision to extend benefits to Blue Water Navy Veterans exposed to dioxin, also known as Agent Orange, during the Vietnam War.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 9-2 in favor of the Navy veterans.

“I am extremely grateful the federal court voted in favor of the Blue Water Navy Veterans today,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “This is long overdue. Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and our country, and it’s a shame they were denied the benefits they rightly deserve for far too long. We pride ourselves in the strength, courage, and service of our veterans, it’s time our country upholds its promise and provide them the care they have earned.”

In June 2018, the House unanimously passed the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.