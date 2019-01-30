Task force searches suspected Niles crack house

NILES

After a three-month investigation, agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force on Tuesday used a search warrant at 919 Olive St., a residence selling suspected crack cocaine.

The joint effort was with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Weathersfield Police Department, Niles Police and other participating agencies. Agents recovered suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, currency, paraphernalia, scales and a beer bottle with a false bottom used to hide narcotics.

Jeremy A. Hosler was arrested at the scene for warrants unrelated to the investigation and booked in to the Trumbull County. The evidence will be sent to be tested at BCI&I. Additional charges maybe filed after the analysis, TAG said.