Pastor pleads guilty to sex trafficking of teen girls

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A second of three Ohio ministers accused of enticing teen girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty.

Cordell Jenkins agreed to plead guilty today to federal charges that include child sex trafficking.

Federal authorities say he was among three Toledo-area pastors who paid teen girls for sex over the past few years and shared photos and videos of the girls.

A second defendant pleaded guilty last year. A third minister charged in the case is due to go on trial next week.

Prosecutors say in court documents that Jenkins had sex with a teen at his home and church office and that he recorded the acts with his phone.

His attorney declined to comment, citing a court-imposed gag order.