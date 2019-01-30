Film shot in Valley obtains distribution deal at Sundance

“Them That Follow,” the film that was shot in the Mahoning Valley in 2017, has picked up a distribution deal.

Orchard Film Group has obtained North American rights to the thriller in a deal made this week at the Sundance Film Festival, according to Hollywood website deadline.com.

“Them That Follow” premiered Sunday at the prestigious Sundance festival, which is in Park City, Utah.

The film is set in rural Appalachia, and was shot at various locations in Mahoning and Columbiana counties. It stars Olivia Colman, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in “The Favourite”; Walton Goggins; Kaitlyn Dever; Jim Gaffigan; Thomas Mann; and Lewis Pullman.

“Them That Follow” looks in on an isolated sect of Pentecostal snake handlers led by Pastor Lemuel (played by Goggins). His daughter Mara (Alice Englert) is preparing for her wedding to a young believer under the watchful eye of Hope (Colman), while scrambling to hide a secret that has the potential to drive her father’s church to ruin.

