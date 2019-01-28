Youngstown cops find pot in car after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Side man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of trafficking in drugs after police found two large bags of marijuana, sandwich bags, a scale and a small bag of marijuana in a car he was driving at about 4 p.m. at North Garland Avenue and State Street.

Reports said officers pulled over a car driven by Howard Will, 38, of South Portland Avenue, for cutting through a parking lot. Police searched the car after smelling marijuana inside while talking to Will.

The drugs and paraphernalia were found in the center console, reports said.