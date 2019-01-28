UPDATE | No further apology for Warren police

WARREN

About 30 police officers and firefighters who attended tonight's Warren Board of Education meeting hoping to get an apology for a city police officer went away unhappy.

They were there regarding an officer escorted from Warren's Jefferson K-8 School Jan. 8 after writing a parking ticket for a school principal who had been warned multiple times that she was violating the parking rules.

There was no apology, and school board President Regina Patterson said the parking ticket issued to Principal Carrie Boyer "was unrelated to her responsibilities with the district."

She added that the ticket "does not impact her employment and is not a factor in evaluating her overall job performance."

She said there is also "no new information that would change our stance regarding the superintendent's continued employment." The superintendent is Steve Chiaro. She noted that Chiaro did issue a written apology earlier regarding the incident.

Chiaro did not speak during the meeting about the incident.