UPDATE | No further apology for Warren police



Published January 28, 2019 at 5:50 p.m.
Updated January 28, 2019 at 7:15 p.m.

story tease

Photo by Ed Runyan | Warren police officers and firefighters are attending tonight’s Warren Board of Education meeting, seeking an apology from school officials.

WARREN

About 30 police officers and firefighters who attended tonight's Warren Board of Education meeting hoping to get an apology for a city police officer went away unhappy.

They were there regarding an officer escorted from Warren's Jefferson K-8 School Jan. 8 after writing a parking ticket for a school principal who had been warned multiple times that she was violating the parking rules.

There was no apology, and school board President Regina Patterson said the parking ticket issued to Principal Carrie Boyer "was unrelated to her responsibilities with the district."

She added that the ticket "does not impact her employment and is not a factor in evaluating her overall job performance."

She said there is also "no new information that would change our stance regarding the superintendent's continued employment." The superintendent is Steve Chiaro. She noted that Chiaro did issue a written apology earlier regarding the incident.

Chiaro did not speak during the meeting about the incident.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000