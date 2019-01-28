Report: Anthony Davis won't re-sign with Pelicans


January 28, 2019 at 12:50p.m.

ESPN is reporting that agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports has informed the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis won't sign a contract extension and has requested a trade.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN this morning. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

