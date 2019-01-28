NEO gas prices jump

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are nearly 12 cents more expensive this week at $2.086 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Most of the Great Lakes and Central states are paying more to fill up on the week, with gas prices fluctuating from $1.91 to $2.15 in the region. Ohio (+10 cents) saw the biggest week-over-week change, with a state average of $2.06.

Gasoline stocks in the region sit at their largest level since 2016, a total of 61.2 million barrels. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), that is a 6.1-million-barrel year-over-year surplus.

The average price for a gallon of gas today in Youngstown was $2.06