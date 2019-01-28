Closing arguments begin in case of man who shot at cops

YOUNGSTOWN — Closing arguments are underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of Gerald Wainwright, 26, who is charged with firing a gun at two city police officers last January.

Wainwright was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with two city police officers on the South Side after the officers tried to question him for walking in the street early in the morning wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

The officers were not injured.

Judge Maureen Sweeney is hearing the case.