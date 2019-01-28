City of Campbell seeks new police chief

CAMPBELL

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips announced today that the city is accepting applications for a new police chief between today and March 1.

The city is opening up the position to qualified individuals both within and from outside the police department.

The position is an appointment and the salary is $48,500 plus benefits.

Those interested in the position must have held the rank of sergeant or higher for two years or more, hold an Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certificate in good standing, be able to pass a background check and a drug screening.

For further information on the application, contact the city of Campbell.