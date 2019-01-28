Annual Math 24 competition hosted Tuesday by Campbell Schools

CAMPBELL — Campbell Elementary & Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will host the Mahoning County wide Math 24 Competition for the fifth year at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Each participating school district is bringing several groups of students from grades four to eight to compete in a series of math challenges.

The Math 24 Challenge is a tournament-style competition organized around the “24 Game.” The game objective is to use math equations to get to 24 from the numbers provided. More than 250 students from several county schools have prepared in class and formed teams to compete.

Parents and family members are invited to attend in support of the students as they compete for prizes.