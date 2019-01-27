Mahoning Valley fans of antique cars invited to open house Saturday

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club will host an open house at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive.

There will historical information available about the club, and members will talk about their experiences. Activities planned for the year also will be discussed. The purpose of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club is to promote, educate and encourage the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of antique vehicles and related material.

Anyone interested in antique cars, street rods, rat rods or tuners is invited to attend. Meetings take place the first Saturday of the month. The club also sponsors the Tuesday Night Cruise, which will take place every Tuesday night starting in May at the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 Meridian Road. For information, contact Amy at amysuszynski@yahoo.com or call 330-716-3974.