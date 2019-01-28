‘Black Panther’ wins top honor at SAG Awards

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

“Black Panther” took the top award at Sunday’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, giving Ryan Coogler’s superhero sensation its most significant honor yet and potentially setting it up for more wins at the Academy Awards.

“Well, I’ll be,” said Chadwick Boseman, accepting the award for best ensemble in a motion picture. “To be young, gifted and black.”



It was the only award “Black Panther” was nominated for beside best ensemble of stunt performers, which it also won.

Other winners included Glenn Close, Rami Malek, "This Is Us" and multiple-award winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Alan Alda won a Lifetime Achievement award.