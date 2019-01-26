Ursuline's new art room offers host of cutting edge programs

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School is sporting a newly renovated art room and program this year.

The $175,000 project resulted in what Principal Matthew Sammartino and assistant Principal Maggie Matune call a magnificent space.

“It provides a great experience for the kids,” Matune said. “All of the best resources are available to them.”

The spacious room is decked out with new professional-grade materials, lighting, flooring and cabinets.

“It’s immaculate,” said Alana Campbell, art teacher. “They have room to navigate and can spread themselves out. It gives them room to just be.”

Sophomore student Lucia Naples said the new space and new materials are better for her artistic talents.

“I have a lot of creativity and being able to express myself through art and different mediums is great,” she said.

Senior student Duane Leggett appreciates the new supplies.

“I like the different projects we do and the sculpting opportunities we have now,” he said. “We can do art in different ways.”

Students will have the opportunity to do art in different ways through a number of new courses offered next school year. These courses will include printmaking, Advanced Placement (college prep) studio art, new media art and a newly designed sculpture and ceramics course.

Read more about the new programs in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.