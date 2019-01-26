Source: President Trump won't give SOTU address next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will not be delivering his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, even though the federal government is expected to be reopened by then.

Trump had postponed the joint address to Congress amid the partial shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had suggested he do so and – after some high-profile back-and-forth between the two – the president ultimately agreed.

With Trump and congressional leaders reaching a deal today to reopen the government, the speech is expected to be rescheduled.

But it will not be next week as once planned, according to a person familiar with the planning but unauthorized to discuss it.