House passes shutdown bill, sending it to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has unanimously passed a measure to reopen shuttered government agencies for three weeks, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Trump is expected to sign the measure tonight, ending a five-week partial government shutdown sparked by his demands for billions of dollars to build a border wall with Mexico.

The Senate passed the measure by voice vote today hours after Trump agreed to a deal to reopen the government through Feb. 15 while lawmakers negotiate on border security and the wall.

The measure would recall to work more than 800,000 furloughed federal workers and provide them with back pay after two missed paychecks.

Trump says he will declare a national emergency to build the wall if no deal is reached with Congress by mid-February.