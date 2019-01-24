Trump 'honored' most GOP senators voted for bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's "just honored" that almost all Senate Republicans voted for his proposal to trade funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall for temporary protections for some immigrants, even though lawmakers rejected the bill.

It was one of two measures designed to end the partial government shutdown that failed in the Senate today. Democrats sponsored the second bill.

Fifty of 53 Senate Republicans voted for the Trump proposal.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "I just really want to thank the Republicans for holding." He added that he was "just honored that almost all of the Republicans voted for our bill."

Trump also praised Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who was the only Democratic senator who voted for Trump's plan.