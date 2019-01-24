Things Remembered prepares to file for bankruptcy
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A nationwide retailer of engraved gifts and keepsakes with stores and a distribution center in the Mahoning Valley is preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a published report.
Sources tell Reuters that Things Remembered is preparing to file for bankruptcy and close most of its 400 stores, according to 21 WFMj-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner
The chain, based in the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, operates stores in the Eastwood and Southern Park malls.
Things Remembered also has a distribution center on S. Bailey Road in North Jackson.
This past September the center had a job fair to hire more than 500 seasonal jobs.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.