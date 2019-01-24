Ryan is co-chairman of the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today became co-chairman of the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th will join co-Chairman Steven Palazzo, a Republican from Mississippi, in leading the caucus during the 116th Congress.

“I’m honored to serve as the co-chairman of the National Guard and Reserve Caucus,” Ryan said. “As Ohio’s 13th district is home to Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna, I understand the importance of ensuring our guardsman and reservists all across the nation are given the proper tools and necessary funding to carry out their work. I’m thankful for this opportunity to lead this caucus with Congressman Palazzo. Let’s get to work.”

Formed in 1996, the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus was created to ensure that our National Guard and Reserve are sufficiently resourced to do their job both at home and abroad. Its mission is to ensure the guard and reserve have proper inputs on policy, procurement, force structure and utilization within the Department of Defense.