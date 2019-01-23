Youngstown man jailed for attempted murder

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man jailed Sunday night for stabbing his brother-in-law is set for a preliminary hearing next week.

Christopher Adkins, 32, faces a felony count of attempted murder. His bond was set at $250,000 during his Tuesday arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court, according to court records.

Adkins' sister told police Adkins was abusing her dog at their Wakefield Avenue home and her husband confronted him, according to a city police report.

A witness who heard the husband's cries for help told police they saw the man bleeding and Adkins holding a knife.

"Don't worry about it — you aren't going to be able to save him," Adkins told the witness, according to the report.

Adkins was lying face down with his bloody hands behind his back when police arrived.

The husband was taken from the scene by ambulance. The report does not indicate his condition.