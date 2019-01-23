Woman who kicked in door wanted 'baby food for her son'

YOUNGSTOWN

A 21-year-old woman who kicked in the door of a Lexington Avenue home Tuesday wanted "baby food for her son," according to a city police report.

Alexis M. Widget told police she recently had an argument with her child's father and was leaving. The child's father said Widget broke the door to his mother's home and officers found it off some of its hinges.

Widget had just earlier crashed her vehicle into a stop sign and another vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Covington Street and left the scene of the accident, according to the report.

Widget was arrested on a charge of burglary and transported to the Mahoning County jail. Her son was left with his father.

Widget is set for arraignment today. Charges do not yet appear in online court records.