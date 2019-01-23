HOERIG TRIAL: UPDATE | Claudia Hoerig sent to hospital for 'heartbeat' issue

WARREN

The start-up of testimony today in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder has been pushed back to 1 p.m. today following Claudia's hospitalization at around 8:15 a.m. today.

Major Dan Mason of the Trumbull County jail said the jail physician, Dr. Philip Malvasi, sent her to the hospital to be checked out following indications of an issue with her "heartbeat."

Mason said, "It doesn't appear to be serious at this point. It's just a precaution."

An ambulance with lights and siren and two cruisers from the sheriff's office left the back entrance to the jail at about 8:15 a.m. heading east along East Market Street, in the direction of Warren's two hospitals.

Claudia was due to be cross examined at 9 a.m. after giving dramatic testimony Tuesday afternoon , explaining why she killed her husband, Karl, in 2007.

The dramatic testimony of Hoerig on Tuesday afternoon when she explained why she killed her husband, Karl, in 2007 seemed like it was made for television.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with cross examination by prosecutors of Claudia, 54. Trial testimony is likely to conclude today in her aggravated murder case.

She said Tuesday a controlling Karl picked out — but did not buy — her clothes. For one party, he picked out a white, silk, see-through outfit with high-heeled shoes.

"It was sleek, it was very sexy. I felt like a hooker but he gave me instructions," she said. "I did exactly what he told me to do," even though the outfit made her "extremely embarrassed" because she was a "conservative" person.

It was one of many references to her being obedient to Karl, despite hours of testimony about his requirements of her: At home at night, "I had to walk around in heels, no clothes, naked" and sit at his feet watching television even though she wanted to sleep.

She said he plotted to make her lose one or more pregnancies by depriving her of sleep, "mental torture," and stressing her. Their 21-month marriage was rocky, and she described them both as having mental health issues.

"He did not treat me like a human being," she said.

She would not engage in the type of sexual fantasies she says Karl wanted, like group sex, but "I wanted to make him happy," she said.

When Karl started to show signs of mental illness, including what could be described as post-traumatic stress disorder, she said she "had to be his therapist."

"I thought I ... could fix him or help him overcome his psychological issues and sexual issues," she said, noting she "had an aspiration of being a psychologist."

Instead of leaving Karl, she chose suicide, she said. On Feb. 7, 2007, less than a month before Karl's death, she took pills and passed out at the wheel of her car, crashing into a ditch." A detective confirmed that the incident occurred.

She testified that after that incident, Karl's family encouraged her to stand up to Karl and dress in ways that made her happy.

Throughout three hours of testimony Tuesday, many members of Karl's family were in attendance, including his adult son and daughter, Brent and Eva. When it ended, the two were collapsed into each other on the same bench with their mother, silent.

Eva denied Claudia's abuse allegations against Karl last March, saying it was "miserable to watch her justify [killing her father] with lies."

None of the Hoerigs have testified at the trial. Karl's first wife, Rhonda, declined to comment when asked by The Vindicator early in the trial whether defense attorney remarks about Karl in opening statements were accurate. Judge Andrew Logan imposed a gag order in the case nearly a year ago.

As for forensic testimony last week indicating Karl was shot twice at the bottom of the stairs, Claudia insisted Tuesday she shot Karl once near the top of the stairs. She said it killed him immediately. But she added, "In picking my brain, I saw myself going down the stairs and shooting again."

Karl's autopsy indicated he suffered a fatal gunshot wound of the back and one to the head. Forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Felo testified Karl had three gunshot wounds. The killer fired both fatal shots from the bottom of the stairs, he testified.