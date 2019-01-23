YSU to host several big-name speakers in coming months

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University will host a number of big-name people in the coming months for lectures at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The Skeggs Lecture Series will host Dan Abrams and Nancy Grace at 7 p.m. March 19. Tickets will be available Feb. 4.

Kevin Smith and Martin Sheen will also join the Skeggs Lecture Series at 7 p.m. July 5 and Oct. 16, respectively.

Tickets will be available beginning May 20 and Sept. 9 for Smith and Sheen.

Eddie George, Heisman Trophy winner from Ohio State University and who played several years in the NFL, will also present at Stambaugh at 7 p.m. March 26.

