Warren health board meeting is Wednesday
WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Health will have a meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1st floor waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District building, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.
WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Health will have a meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1st floor waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District building, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.