Half ton of fun: Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona turning 2


January 21, 2019 at 4:44p.m.

Photo by Associated Press | In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018, photo, Fiona, a baby Nile Hippopotamus swims in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo's famed premature hippo will turn soon turn 2 years old. The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona's latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Now a half ton of fun, the Cincinnati Zoo’s famed prematurely born hippo will soon turn 2 years old.

The zoo says a variety of activities will celebrate Fiona’s latest milestone. The hippo was born Jan. 24, 2017, at a dangerously low 29 pounds. Round-the-clock critical care and outside help including from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Cincinnati Children’s hospital enabled Fiona to not only survive, but to thrive as a social media sensation . The zoo last month reported she had reached 1,000 pounds.

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the weather outlook isn’t good for Fiona to be outside on her birthday, but a behind-the-scenes party is planned that will be shared on social media along with a two-year highlights video.

