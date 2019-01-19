Income-tax levy considered for Newton Falls school district
Staff report
NEWTON FALLS
The Newton Falls Exempted Village Board of Education will meet in special session Monday to consider placing an income-tax lvey on the May 7 ballot.
The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. in the Board Conference Room at 909 1⁄2 Milton Blvd.
Action is expected to be taken at this meeting, according to a notice from the school board.
