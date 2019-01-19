Carl Pelini reportedly returning to Youngstown State

Youngstown State's former defensive coordinator may be coming back after a one-year absence.

Footballscoop.com reported on Saturday that Carl Pelini is leaving his job as defensive coordinator at Bowling Green to return to YSU to take the same title, citing unnamed sources. FootballScoop also reported that there is "either expressly or the understanding" that he is to be the head coach in waiting.

YSU athletic director Ron Strollo said he cannot confirm or deny the report. The twitter account for Bowling Green's football team announced Pelini's departure, but did not specify where he is going.

Carl Pelini is the older brother of Penguins head coach Bo Pelini and served as his defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017 during Bo's tenure at YSU.

Carl Pelini left YSU after the 2017 season to serve under Mike Jinks at Bowling Green. He took over as the interim head coach after Jinks was fired and finished out the season 2-3. The Falcon's defense was rated 106th out of 129 teams in Pelini's lone season with Jinks in terms of total defense.

Bo Pelini just completed the final season of a four-year contract, going 4-7. His deal will expire in February, but Strollo has previously said that he and Bo Pelini have an understanding that he will return.

Should Carl Pelini return in an assistant coaching role, one assistant coach will have to leave. NCAA rules allow a maximum 10 assistant coaches.