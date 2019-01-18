Reps of delapidated Struthers buildings hear city's demands

STRUTHERS

The owners of a pair of buildings targeted for seizure and demolition by the city met with Law Director John Zomoida on Friday to discuss the fate of their properties.

The owners of Eagle Antiques, 118 S. Bridge St. and 108 S. Bridge St., met with Zomoida last week after receiving a summons to the prosecutor’s office.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the buildings are being considered for seizure and demolition due to safety concerns.

Michael Gabriel, whose son owns 108 S. Bridge and was present during the meeting, said he told the city he and his son would begin working on the repairs necessary for the building come spring and that the city seemed amenable to that course of action.

Zomoida painted a different picture, however, and said the city intended to move on the building as soon as it is legally permitted.

“I didn’t say we’d give them until spring,” Zomoida said.

