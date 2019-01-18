ODOT District 4 makes big preparations for winter storm

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 will have 134 trucks on state roads in Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Ashtabula, Portage and Stark counties with plow drivers working 12-hour shifts until the snow stops. That includes 25 trucks in Trumbull and 20 in Mahoning.

The trucks use salt and salt brine, switching to calcium chloride when the temperatures get into the single digits.