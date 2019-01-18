Novoa denied earlier trial date in body in freezer case

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Anthony Donofrio denied a request by a man accused of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her in a freezer to move up his trial.

The judge told Arturo Novoa, 32, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Friday that because of the massive amount of discovery required to be examined and schedules of the attorneys that the June 3 trial date is the soonest the case can be tried.

Novoa faces charges of aggravated murder and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in the death of Shannon Elizabeth Graves, who was found in a freezer in Campbell in July 2017.

