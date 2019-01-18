Mahoning coroner IDs body found on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County coroner has identified a body found about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in a 39 E. Dewey Ave. garage.
The coroner’s office said in a news release that tattoos were used to identify Fermin Morales-Diaz, address unknown.
A cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, the coroner’s office said. There were no obvious signs of foul play when Morales-Diaz was found in the South Side garage.
