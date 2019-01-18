BREAKING: Mueller's office disputing Buzzfeed report, without specifics

Mahoning coroner IDs body found on South Side


January 18, 2019 at 4:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County coroner has identified a body found about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in a 39 E. Dewey Ave. garage.

The coroner’s office said in a news release that tattoos were used to identify Fermin Morales-Diaz, address unknown.

A cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, the coroner’s office said. There were no obvious signs of foul play when Morales-Diaz was found in the South Side garage.

