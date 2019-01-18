Johnsonville recalls pork and cheese products

WASHINGTON — Johnsonville LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis., establishment is recalling about 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17-18, 2018.

These products are subject to recall: 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.; 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label; 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.