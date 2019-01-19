HUBBARD

Audra Horton used to experiment with pepper recipes for fun with her cousin, Christina Frohman, in her kitchen.

Cooking together on their families’ card playing nights, they didn’t realize how many people would come to crave the peppers.

The Hubbard women created the canned pepper business “Too” Hot Mamas and opened its 129 N. Main St. store in March 2017.

Horton, now the sole owner, said the business will be closing its store, and focusing on its partnerships with local retailers.

The business sells its pepper products at 31 retailers so far in Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including some local Giant Eagle grocery stores. There are more deals in the works.

A local packing company will be taking over most of the production to keep up with the rising demand. Horton said she is still deciding among companies, but will make her selection soon.

“It’s a family-based business so it was a hard thing, handing over the cooking reins to another company. But in order to grow it’s a necessary step,” Horton said.

