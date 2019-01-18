BREAKING: Mueller's office disputing Buzzfeed report, without specifics

Boardman alters times for sporting events due to storm


January 18, 2019 at 3:09p.m.

The Boardman High School Athletic Department has made these adjustments in some sport events due to the impending storm

The boys basketball game and wrestling tournament in Alliance will go on as scheduled tonight.

All Saturday athletic events, however, have been canceled.

The girls basketball game against Canfield has been rescheduled to Jan. 28. The JV game will be at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity game will start at 7 p.m.

