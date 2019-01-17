Piff the Magic Dragon coming to casino

AUSTINTOWN

Piff The Magic Dragon will come to the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Casino on Feb. 28 for two performances: 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 ($40 for VIP) and are on sale at ticketleap.com.

Piff has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” (NBC) and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (CW). His comedy magic show is a mix of wizardry, wit and sarcasm, and includes his chihuahua sidekick Mr. Piffles.

For information, go to piffthemagicdragon.com.