Phantoms change time for Saturday game

YOUNGSTOWN — The Phantoms announced today that due to the forecast of inclement weather, the game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday has been changed to 5:05 pm. Covelli Centre doors will open at 4 pm.

All other game themes including: Superhero Night benefitting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will take place as planned. Phantoms players will be wearing superhero-themed jerseys.

For questions or tickets, call the Phantoms office at 330-747-7825.