Phantoms change time for Saturday game
YOUNGSTOWN — The Phantoms announced today that due to the forecast of inclement weather, the game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday has been changed to 5:05 pm. Covelli Centre doors will open at 4 pm.
All other game themes including: Superhero Night benefitting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley will take place as planned. Phantoms players will be wearing superhero-themed jerseys.
For questions or tickets, call the Phantoms office at 330-747-7825.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.