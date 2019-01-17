Packed meeting tonight on Boardman schools plan
BOARDMAN
School board president Jeff Barone kicked off a packed meeting tonight in the Boardman High School cafeteria regarding the district’s realignment plan.
“After the new money levy passed in May, the overwhelming message from the community was, ‘We are tapped out,’” Barone said to claps from the audience.
The meeting promised to offer parents and community members the opportunity to voice concerns about the realignment plan announced last Thursday.
