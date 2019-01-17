Mahoning River Basin Water Management Update set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced a kick-off meeting for the Mahoning River Basin Water Management Update for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the meeting will explore the current and future operations of Mosquito Creek Lake, Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir, and Berlin Reservoir. In October of last year, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking for funding to update the water control plans for three reservoirs.

“I applaud the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for taking this important first step towards updating the plans for the Mahoning River Basin,” Ryan said. “These three reservoirs play a crucial part to Northeast Ohio and contribute to the economic, social, and safety needs of our community. I’ll continue to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure basin management is properly updated and continues to meet the demands of the Mahoning Valley.”