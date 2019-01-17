HOERIG TRIAL | Second day of testimony begins this morning

WARREN — The second day of testimony begins this morning in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial with additional testimony from Peter Pizzulo, the lead detective in the case when Hoerig was charged in the 2007 killing of Karl Hoerig.

On Wednesday, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins told jurors in his opening statement that Karl told Claudia, 54, he was leaving her the day he was killed in their Newton Falls home and didn’t know she owned a gun.

She had purchased it two days earlier, according to testimony on Wednesday.

“This woman shot him three times — two times in the back and once in the head. We will prove she ambushed him,” Watkins said.

Claudia’s attorneys admit she killed her husband, just as she said in an interview with investigators when she was returned to Ohio from her native Brazil one year ago today.

But defense attorney John Cornely of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office said in his opening statement Claudia shot her husband while “enraged” over things he said after telling him she was pregnant.

Cornely said she is not guilty of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors sought and received an indictment from a grand jury charging Claudia with a type of murder that alleges premeditation and a possible prison sentence of life in prison without parole.

But under Ohio law, there are lesser punishments for killing someone without premeditation.

Robin L. Caviness Jr., 39, for instance, was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this month in Trumbull County Common Pleas court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the shooting death of Clayton Bender last June in Niles.

Caviness was looking at 15 years to life in prison if he would have been convicted on his original murder charge, which did not allege premeditation.