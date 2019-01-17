Expect at least a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley


January 17, 2019 at 2:22p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Expect at least a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley with some areas getting another six inches Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Also, temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop to near zero with wind chills as low as minus 25, said Mike Griffin, a NWS meteorologist.

Light snow will begin around 7 a.m. Saturday, but will be heavy between 3 p.m. and midnight, dropping at least a foot of snow on the area.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000