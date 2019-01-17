Expect at least a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

Expect at least a foot of snow Saturday in the Mahoning Valley with some areas getting another six inches Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Also, temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop to near zero with wind chills as low as minus 25, said Mike Griffin, a NWS meteorologist.

Light snow will begin around 7 a.m. Saturday, but will be heavy between 3 p.m. and midnight, dropping at least a foot of snow on the area.

