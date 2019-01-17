Eat’n Park in Boardman closing

BOARDMAN

Eat’n Park in Boardman is one of six locations closing on April 30.

A location in New Castle, Pa. is also closing.

The closures will impact approximately 200 employees, according to Kevin O’Connel of the Eat’n Park Hospitality Group.

Employees are being offered positions in stores that will continue to operate.

The Eat’n Park in Austintown will remain open.

Despite the closures, the company is planning to open 30 additional restaurants in the next three to five years, according to the company’s statement.