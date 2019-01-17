Drive It Home thanks GM's Barra for meeting with Ohio governor

LORDSTOWN

The Drive It Home Ohio campaign sent a letter of support to General Motors CEO Mary Barra today as she met with Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss reinvesting in the GM Lordstown facility.

The letter reads:

“We thank you for meeting with Gov. Mike DeWine. The entire community has come together to work with General Motors to keep the Lordstown facility open. We have the hardest working, most productive people on the planet ready to help General Motors make the vehicles of the future.

“We have been part of the GM family for 53 years and we’re ready for the next 53 years. We are optimistic that the meeting between you and Gov. Mike DeWine will demonstrate the state’s commitment to a partnership that works for General Motors and keeps everyone working.

“We hope this is the beginning of an ongoing conversation between you, General Motors, Gov. DeWine, the state of Ohio, the growing coalition of elected officials, business and labor leaders, and the hard working people in the Mahoning Valley.

“We have produced quality GM vehicles and proven that GM Lordstown can be a profit center for the company. Through times good and bad, the Mahoning Valley has stood strong with General Motors and we are only asking for the opportunity to get up, go to work every day and help GM make the finest cars and trucks in the world.”