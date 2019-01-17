Commission works toward finding new Youngstown schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission met briefly in special session Thursday before adjourning into executive session.

“We’re still in the process of working toward ... getting our next CEO here in Youngstown,” said chairman John Richard. “We are working toward securing a search firm.”

Richard said there would be at least one other special meeting followed by the regular quarterly meeting in February.

CEO Krish Mohip, who makes an annual salary of $170,000, is leaving when his contract expires July 31, 2019.