Tim Ryan to chair House subcommittee overseeing government spending

Staff report

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan was selected by his Democratic colleagues to serve as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

The subcommittee controls funding of the legislative branch of the federal government, including spending on the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional Budget Office, Library of Congress, Government Accountability Office and Capitol Police.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will oversee a budget of $3.81 billion.

Ryan will continue to serve on the House Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee and remains its third-most-senior Democrat. He also will continue to serve on the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.